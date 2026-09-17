Illegal imports of weight-loss drugs top 5,000 through Aug.: customs agency

Korea's customs agency said Thursday the number of attempted illegal imports of weight-loss medications, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, surged from a year earlier to exceed 5,000.

A total of 5,030 cases involving the illegal import of weight-loss drugs through overseas direct purchases and other illicit channels were detected in the January-August period, far exceeding the 1,189 cases tallied for all of last year, according to data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The customs agency has been working closely with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to inspect imported medications as part of efforts to protect public health from unauthorized products.

While Wegovy and Mounjaro are prohibited from being brought into the country in travelers' hand luggage, a growing number of Koreans have attempted to purchase the medications from neighboring countries due to price differences.

"The customs agency conducts X-ray scans and baggage inspections and returns or discards products that do not meet import requirements," the agency said.

"If violations go beyond a failure to meet import requirements and constitute offenses such as smuggling, we take stern measures, including investigations and punishment," it added.