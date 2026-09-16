Gov't plan to allow abortion pill imports draws mixed responses

The government's Wednesday announcement of a plan to conditionally allow imports of abortion pills drew mixed reactions from women's, medical and religious groups.

Women's groups called for the rapid approval and expanded access to medical abortion medications, while the medical community urged that relevant laws be amended and safety management systems be established first.

The government has decided to proceed with the domestic introduction of pregnancy termination drugs, based on an authoritative interpretation by the Ministry of Government Legislation that such approval does not violate the Mother and Child Health Act.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is currently reviewing an application for the import approval of abortion pills, which was submitted on the condition that they be used within 63 days, or nine weeks, of pregnancy. The government plans to proceed with the relevant procedures while ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of the medications.

Women's groups welcomed the plan to introduce abortion pills but urged further institutional improvements to ensure timely authorization and accessibility.

The Korea Women's Political Network, a progressive civic group, issued a statement describing the government move as a "meaningful" step forward establishing an institutional foundation for women to access safe and verified medical services.

Some experts stressed the need to expand access to abortion pills by extending the allowable period of use from nine weeks to up to 12 weeks, while others called for measures to improve access to hospitals in regions with limited medical services.

On the other hand, domestic medical and religious communities argued that abortion pills should not be hastily introduced without proper enactment of followup legislation.

They called for the proper establishment of the sequence and conditions for the introduction of abortion pills, saying women's right to health can only be effectively protected after safe access to medical care and systems for managing side effects are secured first.