Seoul city to operate up to 1,500 free shuttle buses amid looming bus strike

The Seoul metropolitan government said Monday it plans to operate up to 1,500 free shuttle buses this week if unionized workers of the capital's intracity buses press ahead with their planned strike.

Unionized city bus workers voted Friday to go on strike beginning Wednesday if they fail to reach a deal with the management, raising concerns of major traffic disruptions and delays.

As part of response plans to the potential strike, the city government said it will operate around 200 free shuttle buses between city wards, while 1,300 others will connect key city hubs and residential areas to subway stations.

It marks an increase from around 700 free shuttle buses operated during the previous strike in January.

The city said it also plans to extend subway morning rush-hour operations by two hours so that it runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., while extending late-night operations so that the last train runs until 2 a.m.

It also plans to offer the city's public bike service, Ttareungi, for free during the strike period.

Unionized bus workers and bus operators have been locked in a dispute over the calculation of so-called ordinary wages during negotiations.

While the union has requested calculating "ordinary" wages based on 176 work hours and increasing hourly wages by 7.85 percent, bus operators have rejected the demands.



