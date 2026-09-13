Nearly 8 in 10 workers support a proposed system that would make it easier for freelancers and platform workers to gain legal recognition as employees, a survey showed, as new forms of work continue to expand.

A survey by Workplace Gapjil 119 found that 79 percent of respondents backed the proposed employment status presumption system, with little difference by employment status. Support stood at 78.8 percent among regular workers and 79.3 percent among irregular workers.

The survey, conducted from June 1 to 7, covered 1,000 employed adults aged 19 and older nationwide.

Among the 790 respondents who backed the proposal, 78.5 percent said the system should apply from the initial filing of a case with a labor office or labor relations commission, rather than only at the court stage, favoring broader application of the measure.

The proposed employee presumption system would allow freelancers and platform workers who effectively work as employees to be presumed as such, shifting the burden to companies to prove otherwise. The government and ruling Democratic Party of Korea are seeking to pass related legislation by the end of the year.

Under the current system, independent contractors such as insurance agents, delivery workers, golf caddies and freelancers must prove that they qualify as employees to receive labor protections. The proposed system would shift that burden of proof to employers.

The proposal, however, has raised concerns about the potential burden on businesses and unintended consequences for freelancers.

Rep. Na Kyung-won of the main opposition People Power Party has warned that the proposal could lead to widespread job losses among freelancers, arguing that companies may stop hiring them altogether to avoid potential legal risks.

Critics also warn that shifting the burden of proof to employers could expose businesses to greater legal and administrative burdens.