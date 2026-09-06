A group of legislators of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) introduced a bill that would permit married couples to decide whether their child takes the mother’s surname at the time of birth registration, instead of when the marriage is registered.

The amendment to Article 781 of the Civil Act, proposed last week by Rep. Park Ju-min and 14 other DPK lawmakers, would expand the time during which parents may agree to give a child the mother’s surname.

Under the current law, in principle, children receive their father’s surname automatically. Parents are allowed to use the mother’s surname for their children only if they declare their intention to do so when registering their marriage. This means that couples are asked to make a decision about the surname of a future child before they may know if or when they will have any children.

The bill would retain the assumption of paternal surname if otherwise unspecified, but allow parents to decide to use the maternal family name either when registering their marriage or when reporting the child’s birth.

“There can be a considerable interval between the registration of a marriage and the birth of a child. At the time of marriage registration, it may not yet be known whether the couple will have a child or when the child will be born,” the lawmakers said in the proposal.

The bill is intended to ensure parents have a choice while more fully realizing the constitutional principle of gender equality in marriage and family life, they added.

However, the proposal stops short of abolishing the default rule that children take their father’s surname.

Opposition to the automatic use of the father's surname was previously taken up during the liberal Moon Jae-in administration. In 2021, the government’s Fourth Basic Plan for Healthy Families said it would pursue a revision that would replace the father-surname principle with a system based on parental agreement.

The reform, however, did not result in a legislative revision. After the election of Yoon Suk Yeol, the Ministry of Justice reversed course, telling the Constitutional Court in 2022 that the existing rule did not infringe on constitutional rights. It cited concerns about siblings having different surnames and the traditional significance of names within families. The ministry also said that further discussion and broader social consensus were needed before pursuing legislative reform.



