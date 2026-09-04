Drivers and commuters heading into central Seoul this weekend should expect significant disruptions, with road closures and crowd control measures in place for the Seoul International Fireworks Festival on Saturday and a major marathon on Sunday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that traffic in Yeouido — from the southern end of Mapo Bridge to the 63 Building — will be fully controlled from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday in preparation for and during the Seoul International Fireworks Festival. Wonhyo Bridge will also be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Police will selectively allow access at six checkpoints in Yeouido.

Subway trains will bypass Yeouinaru Station without stopping between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday to manage crowd flow. Safety personnel will be deployed from Friday evening across surrounding roads, subway stations and major entrance routes to Hangang Park ahead of a pre-festival event.

On Sunday, the YTN Seoul Tour Marathon will take place in the central Seoul area from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The marathon course starts from Seoul Plaza and runs through Sejong-daero Intersection, Jongno, Euljiro and Cheonggye Stream area before finishing at Mugyo-ro area.

Road closures along Sejong-daero include from Sejong Intersection to Sungnyemun Intersection between 6:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. and from Sejong Intersection to Heunginjimun Intersection between 6:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Some sections of the Euljiro area will be controlled from 7:40 a.m. to 9:10 a.m., while Cheonggyecheon-ro will remain closed from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

To minimize congestion, police will deploy approximately 1,610 traffic control personnel to manage detours and guide vehicles.