President Lee Jae Myung has designated the whole southeastern city of Tongyeong as a special disaster zone eligible for government support after torrential rains battered the region, a presidential spokesperson said Friday.

The government plans to step up recovery efforts following extreme torrential rains hitting the city and adjacent regions, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Late last month, the president designated parts of the city and neighboring Geoje city as special disaster zones, which are eligible for state funding for reconstruction, while some tax cuts and discounts on utility fees are offered to residents.

More than 800 millimeters of rain pounded South Gyeongsang Province, including Tongyeong and Geoje, late last month.