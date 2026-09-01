Korea's science minister attends G20 Innovation Ministerial event

Korea's Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon attended the Group of 20 (G20) Innovation Ministerial Meeting taking place in North Carolina on Tuesday, Bae's office said.

The event is part of the broader G20 events leading up to the leaders' summit scheduled for December in Miami, Florida, this year, and brought together policymakers and high-level executives from 21 countries to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Poland was the guest nation this year, the science ministry said.

At the event, Bae introduced Korea's policies aimed at nurturing AI into the country's key growth driver.

He also shared the progress of the government's tripolar "megaproject" initiative, a massive investment plan unveiled in June centered on AI data centers, advanced semiconductors and physical AI.

The minister reiterated Korea's commitment to contributing to the establishment of a global AI ecosystem, while asked member nations for their interest into the country's digital policies.

Participants plan to adopt a ministerial statement following the event, the science ministry said.



