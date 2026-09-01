7 in 10 Koreans support social media restriction for teens

Seven in 10 South Koreans said they support the introduction of a policy restricting social media use by teenagers, a poll showed Tuesday, amid growing concerns over the excessive use of such platforms.

In the survey conducted on 1,000 respondents aged 14 to 58, 70.7 percent said they support such a policy, while 29.3 percent said they oppose it, according to the poll conducted by the Korea Press Foundation last month.

But among teen respondents, who accounted for one-fifth of the total, 59 percent said they oppose the plan, while 41 percent said they support it.

When asked about what would be the appropriate age to impose such a restriction, 16.8 percent of all the respondents picked 15, followed by 14.9 percent who picked 18, and 13.1 percent who picked 11 and younger.

A majority of the respondents, however, said even introducing such a policy would have limitations in restricting social media use by teens, citing the possibility of adolescent users using other people's accounts or moving onto new, unrestricted platforms.

Against such a backdrop, 59.8 percent said platforms should do more to create a safe environment for social media usage rather than imposing a restriction on its users, the poll showed.

In July, the country's media watchdog floated the idea of imposing a social media restriction against children aged 14 and younger, noting that excessive social media use by teenagers has become a worldwide problem.