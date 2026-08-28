The presidential office will clarify the legal scope of labor-management negotiations under the revised labor union law by issuing enforcement guidance, the office said Friday.

The move comes after the revised labor union law went into effect in March, expanding subcontracted workers' bargaining rights while increasing the accountability of prime contractors.

While the revision expanded the scope of labor-management issues eligible for legal negotiations, it has also caused ambiguity over the extent of negotiations legally allowed between the two parties.

"(The government) seeks to draw up enforcement guidance that can take effect immediately," instead of an enforcement ordinance, the office said, adding that an enforcement ordinance, while similar in effect, would take longer to implement.