Two people were killed after a ship carrying oil products caught fire in waters off Incheon late Thursday, west of Seoul, the Coast Guard said. The fire has been extinguished.

The fire broke out aboard the 7,000-ton vessel at around 10:38 p.m. Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

Of the 18 crew members aboard, a man in his 60s and another man in his 20s were found in cardiac arrest and were transported to a nearby port but died.

The remaining 16 crew members were all rescued and are in stable condition.

The blaze was completely extinguished at around 4 a.m. Friday. The fire is suspected to have broken out in the ship's engine room but did not spread to its oil storage compartment.

The Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact cause of the fire and the scope of the damage.

Among the 18 crew members aboard the Korean vessel, 11 were Korean nationals while seven were foreigners.