Nine Koreans remained missing after severe flooding struck Nepal’s north-central Himalayan region, where at least 160 people were killed and 403 others went missing, the Korean government said Thursday.

An 11-member government rapid response team was set to depart Incheon International Airport at 11:30 a.m. to support search and rescue operations for the missing Koreans.

The flooding struck the Rasuwa region on Wednesday, where employees of Korea South-East Power Co. and Doosan Enerbility were working on the construction of a hydroelectric power plant.

The number of missing Koreans was initially reported as eight, but the Korean Embassy in Nepal later confirmed that another Korean hired locally by Doosan Enerbility had also lost contact, bringing the total to nine.

Another 10 Korean employees of Doosan Enerbility were stranded in the affected area, along with about 200 Nepali and other foreign workers.

The Seoul government, however, confirmed that they had taken shelter in a safe location and were awaiting rescue alongside a consular official dispatched to the scene.

Nepalese authorities sent a helicopter to evacuate the stranded workers and deployed military and police personnel to conduct search and rescue operations in the flood-hit region.

Among the 403 people reported missing across the region were 341 foreign nationals.

In response to the disaster, the Korean government established a task force headed by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

During a task force meeting at the foreign ministry headquarters in Seoul late Wednesday, Cho said President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to mobilize all available resources for the search and rescue operations, placing the lives and safety of Korean nationals above all else.

Lee also called for close cooperation with the Nepalese government and local authorities, support for the families of the missing Koreans and measures to ensure the safety of other Koreans in the region and prevent further casualties.

The rapid response team comprises four foreign ministry officials, five firefighters and two police officers. It is led by Lim Sang-woo, the government representative for overseas Korean protection and consular affairs.

Cheong Wa Dae said Lee postponed a scheduled meeting with senior presidential aides Thursday to instead preside over an emergency review of the damage involving Korean nationals in the Nepal floods.

The presidential office also postponed a luncheon with lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, originally scheduled for Friday, saying the government is focusing all efforts on securing the safety of Korean nationals affected by the disaster.