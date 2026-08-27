President calls for all-out response to deadly flooding in Nepal

President Lee Jae Myung called for using all available means in response to deadly flooding in Nepal that left nine Koreans missing, leading a government-wide effort during an emergency meeting, Thursday.

He also underscored cooperation with the Nepali government, urging the authorities to activate every diplomatic channel.

“We have convened this unscheduled emergency meeting because the lives and safety of our citizens are at grave risk,” Lee said as he presided over the gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in central Seoul, a day after the disaster struck Nepal.

The nine missing Koreans are three employees of Korea South-East Power Co. and six from Doosan Enerbility, all of whom were working on the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Rasuwa region. They are among the more than 820 people missing. So far, the death toll has surpassed 270.

Another 10 Doosan Enerbility employees had been stranded in the affected area alongside about 200 Nepali and other foreign workers.

Nine of them were evacuated to safety by a Nepali military helicopter later Thursday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The remaining employee, a site manager, reportedly chose to stay behind with two Korean Embassy officials until all local workers were rescued.

“We must approach the protection of our people’s lives and safety with the resolve that there is no such thing as an excessive response. I ask everyone to mobilize all available resources and make every possible effort,” the president said.

He was referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other relevant ministries, the Korean Embassy in Nepal, an 11-member rapid response team dispatched Thursday and the two Korean companies affected by the disaster.

The president also asked officials to determine whether any Korean nationals beyond those currently out of contact have been affected.

“The safety of Koreans staying in nearby areas must also be carefully checked, while guidance and protective measures should be implemented swiftly to prevent further harm,” he said.

“We must make every effort to rescue those who can be reached and, after assessing conditions on the ground, do everything possible to carry out search operations.”

He stressed that cooperation with the Nepali government is “especially important,” asking authorities to “activate every diplomatic channel and consult closely with the Nepali government to ensure that the resources needed for search and rescue operations are deployed.”

He conveyed his “deepest condolences” to the people and government of Nepal, adding that Korea should carefully consider what assistance it can provide to help Nepal respond swiftly to the loss of life and property and begin an early recovery.

About 20,000 Koreans visit Nepal for tourism each year, including for trekking and mountaineering in the Himalayan region affected by the flooding.

Accordingly, the president was quick to respond after the disaster struck, postponing both his weekly meeting with senior presidential secretaries Thursday and a luncheon with ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers scheduled for Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatched an 11-member rapid response team to support search and rescue operations for the missing Koreans.

The rapid response team, comprised of four foreign ministry officials, five firefighters and two police officers, left for Nepal Thursday afternoon.

It is led by Lim Sang-woo, the government representative for overseas Korean protection and consular affairs.

Before departing Incheon International Airport, Lim said his team will “make every effort to ensure swift and safe search and rescue operations for Korean nationals.”

The two companies also dispatched their own teams to Nepal.

“We will make every effort to rescue the company employees who remain out of contact,” Doosan Enerbility Vice Chairman and CEO Jung Yeon-in said.

Yoon Jang-hyun, head of Korea South-East Power’s new growth business division, said the company will “focus on on-site search operations and assessing conditions there so that our employees can return home safely.”

Also on Thursday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke by phone with his Nepali counterpart, Shishir Khanal, expressing condolences to the flood victims and their families while requesting Nepal’s full support for the swift and safe rescue of the missing Koreans.

Cho pledged $1 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations operating in Nepal to support relief and early recovery efforts, while saying Seoul would consider swiftly dispatching a disaster relief team.