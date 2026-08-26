Korea sees record number of students from immigrant backgrounds
Summary
The number of elementary, middle and high school students with an immigrant background reached a record high in Korea as of April 1. The total rose to 210,838, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier, and made up 4.3 percent of all students. Vietnamese parents accounted for the largest share, followed by Chinese and Filipino parents. International students in higher education also climbed to a record 307,464, with Vietnamese students overtaking Chinese students as the largest group.
Key Facts
- Students from multicultural or foreign-nationality families numbered 210,838 as of April 1, according to government data from the education ministry and the Korean Educational Development Institute.
- They accounted for 4.3 percent of all students enrolled at elementary and secondary schools in Korea.
- By parents country of origin, Vietnam held 30.9 percent of the total, China 26.7 percent and the Philippines 8.1 percent.
- International students in higher education, including university and graduate school, reached 307,464 this year, up 21.3 percent from last year.
- Vietnamese students numbered 96,834 and made up 31.5 percent of the higher-education total, while Chinese students numbered 78,890 and accounted for 25.7 percent.
The number of elementary, middle and high school students with an immigrant background has reached a record high, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of students from multicultural or foreign-nationality families came to 210,838 as of April 1, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the education ministry and the Korean Educational Development Institute.
They also accounted for 4.3 percent of all students enrolled at all elementary and secondary schools here.
By parents' country of origin, Vietnam took the largest share at 30.9 percent, followed by China at 26.7 percent and the Philippines at 8.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of international students in higher education, including university and graduate school, came to 307,464 this year, up 21.3 percent from last year, the data showed.
For the first time, Vietnamese students surpassed Chinese students to become the largest group, accounting for 31.5 percent of the total at 96,834. Chinese students numbered 78,890, accounting for 25.7 percent.
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