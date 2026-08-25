The Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education launched the country's first dedicated teachers' rights protection officer system Saturday, bringing previously scattered support functions under a single channel.

The system was one of Gyeonggi Superintendent Ahn Min-seok's core policy initiatives, pledged shortly after he took office amid growing cases of false child abuse reports and malicious complaints against teachers.

“I made the decision to establish the dedicated teachers' rights protection officer system while thinking of the teachers who tragically passed away, unable to endure malicious complaints,” Ahn said at the inauguration ceremony.

“I will delegate all substantive authority related to the superintendent's teachers' rights protection activities to you. At this very moment, I declare an all-out war against malicious complaints. Teachers, just teach. We will protect you.”

The response far exceeded expectations. Open recruitment held from July 15-28 drew 1,823 applicants for 50 positions, a competition rate of more than 36 to 1. Citing the unexpectedly large pool of qualified applicants, including lawyers, doctors, police officers and counselors, the office expanded the program to 300 officers.

Applicants who were not selected were not left out entirely. Nearly 1,200 will serve as Citizen Teachers' Rights Protection Officers, alongside 100 Honorary Officers made up of lawmakers and provincial council members.

The office completed capacity-building training for officers this month, focused on standardized case response procedures, as well as legal and counseling practice.

The training will feed directly into their work. Officers will provide one-on-one support for teachers facing false child abuse reports, serious infringements of educational activities or malicious complaints. Support will span initial reporting and urgency assessment, legal advice, psychological counseling and case closure.

Officers will team up with education office supervisors, lawyers and counselors to separate the alleged aggressor, verify facts, run recovery programs and help restore the school community.

“Going forward, affected teachers will no longer have to respond in isolation. Instead, they will receive close assistance from experts appointed by the office of education, which is expected to significantly reduce their legal and psychological burden,” the office said.