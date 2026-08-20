"Chinese nationals are carrying large containers and repeatedly collecting large quantities of cicada nymphs in groups."

These were the allegations made in multiple complaints filed in July last year through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's online civil complaints portal. The reports alleged that unauthorized harvesting of cicada nymphs by people described as Chinese nationals was occurring during the summer at Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park.

To prevent a recurrence, the city took action this year. The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently put up warning banners in the Yeouido Saetgang area reading, "Do not collect cicada nymphs." A city official told News1 on Tuesday that while nymph collection was frequently reported there last year, the city has received no similar complaints this year and installed the banners as a precaution.

Cicadas are neither endangered nor endemic to Korea, meaning they can generally be caught. However, the unauthorized harvesting of insects, including nymphs, in the Saetgang area violates the Seoul Metropolitan Government Framework Ordinance on Conservation and Use of Hangang Park, carrying a fine of 100,000 won ($72).

The insects are reportedly harvested for food. In China's Shandong and Henan provinces, cicada nymphs, known as zhiliaohou, are served as a popular summer delicacy, typically deep-fried until crisp and seasoned with salt and pepper.





This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.