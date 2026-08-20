Gangnam District, best known internationally for its high-end commercial areas and sleek corporate towers, is making an ambitious bid to showcase a very different kind of civic leadership: public sector integrity.

On Sept. 2, the Gangnam District Office will host the "Integrity Gangnam Global Talk Show" in the main lobby of Gangnam City Hall at 5:30 pm. The public event will feature a panel discussion comparing Korean administrative ethics and anti-corruption standards with those of other cultures.

Moderated by veteran news anchor Hwang Jung-min, the panel brings together prominent international media personalities, including Egyptian broadcaster Sammy Rashad and Finnish cultural figure Julia Barlund. Together, the panelists will unpack how different global societies define fairness, bureaucratic transparency and everyday civic morals, drawing direct comparisons between Korea's administrative rules and the norms of Northern Europe and the Middle East.

For district leadership, the initiative reflects a deliberate shift away from rigid, lecture-style compliance training toward a participatory, culture-driven model of public accountability. Gangnam District has secured top-tier ratings in the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's annual national integrity evaluations for three consecutive years — a strong reputation municipal administrators are eager to reinforce as the district oversees massive local commercial, corporate and real estate developments.

Staging the talk show in the lobby underscores a broader commitment to civic transparency. Rather than hosting closed-door seminars strictly for municipal employees, the district is inviting everyday citizens directly into its administrative headquarters to participate. Free seating is available through advance registration via QR code or phone through Sept. 1, with standing access provided for walk-in spectators.

Beyond public forums, the district office regularly conducts creative internal programs, including competitive quiz workshops on anti-corruption statutes and ethics seminars featuring performing arts such a s traditional drumming performances. Gangnam has also spearheaded the Integrity Gangnam Partners coalition, uniting 17 local corporate entities and public agencies to uphold shared ethical standards across both the public and private sectors.

“We hope this event offers a welcoming space for residents and public servants to reflect together on what integrity truly means in an increasingly globalized municipality,” said Gangnam District head Kim Hyun-ki. “As a district committed to ethical leadership, we will continue fostering a transparent administrative culture built directly on open communication with our community.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.