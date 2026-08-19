Korea's budget minister on Wednesday called on a disability rights advocacy group to refrain from staging protests on subway platforms causing service disruptions, while vowing to closely examine related issues in next year's budget planning.

Budget Minister Park Hong-keun made the remarks in a social media post in response to the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination's request for his official stance regarding their demand.

The advocacy group has vowed to stage daily protests, demanding that the budget ministry reflect expenditures related to disability rights in next year's budget, although no protest took place Wednesday.

"The government has continued its efforts to guarantee the basic rights of people with disabilities, including their rights to transportation and employment," Park said. "As we draw up next year's budget, I am personally reviewing these issues carefully to ensure that nothing is overlooked."

The budget minister nevertheless warned that protests disrupting subway and bus services would not alter the principles governing the national budget.

"The government budget is not an object of negotiation whose allocation is determined by the intensity of demonstrations or protests," Park said. "We will responsibly review policies and funding for people with disabilities based on their lives and needs, while adhering to fiscal feasibility and principles."