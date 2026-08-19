Activist group says will halt subway protest on gov't pledge to review disability rights budget

Subway boarding protests will come to a halt, an activist group said Wednesday, after the budget minister vowed to closely review allocating next year's budget for disability rights.

The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination has held several rounds of rallies at major subway stations in Seoul, demanding the government increase its budget spending to promote the rights of people with disabilities.

On Tuesday, the group vowed to stage such protests every morning.

Its decision to withdraw such a move came hours after Budget Minister Park Hong-geun vowed to closely examine related issues in next year's budget planning, urging the activist group to stop its protests that have caused train service disruptions.

"The government has continued its efforts to guarantee the basic rights of people with disabilities, including their rights to transportation and employment," Park said. "As we draw up next year's budget, I am personally reviewing these issues carefully to ensure that nothing is overlooked."

The budget minister added that protests disrupting subway and bus services would not alter the principles governing the national budget.

"The government budget is not an object of negotiation whose allocation is determined by the intensity of demonstrations or protests," the minister said. "We will responsibly review policies and funding for people with disabilities based on their lives and needs while adhering to fiscal feasibility and principles."