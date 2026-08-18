Rights group stages sit-in at Seoul subway station to demand improved access for disabled people

A disability rights activist group resumed a subway boarding protest in Seoul on Tuesday, causing trains to pass Seoul Station without stopping for about an hour.

From 8:49 a.m. to 10:12 a.m., northbound trains on Line 4 and southbound trains on Lines 1 and 4 skipped Seoul Station, due to the protest by activists from the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination.

While attempting to board a southbound train on Line 4, the activists clashed with officials from Seoul Metro, the train operator, ultimately failing to take the train.

The protesters said they will stage subway protests every morning starting Tuesday to demand adequate government budget allocations for disability rights.

The group said it will also gather every morning at the Korea Fiscal Information Service in Seoul and crawl in a march toward the private residence of Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong as another form of appeal.