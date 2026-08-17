More than 30 Chinese nationals have been caught after illegally entering Korea via the west coast in Taean over the past eight years, the Coast Guard said Monday.

From September 2019 through May this year, 31 Chinese nationals were apprehended in waters off Taean County or its beaches, more than 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul, Coast Guard officials said.

In September 2019, three Chinese nationals were caught after arriving near a beach in Taean aboard a rubber boat, while another eight were apprehended last year after arriving in the county aboard a 4.3-meter-long boat.

In the latest incident, on May 25 this year, Dong Guangping, a Chinese dissident, was caught after illegally entering the country via waters off Taean, marking the seventh illegal entry attempt by Chinese nationals along the coast since late 2019.

Dong, who had been jailed several times in China, was later allowed to leave Korea. The New York Times reported that he arrived in Canada in June.

Coast Guard officials said that 25 of the 31 had previously worked in Korea. Most had been deported for illegal stays and attempted to reenter Korea illegally because they had no legal means of returning.

Most illegal entry attempts took place between April and May or September and October, when seas are calmer, making it easier to navigate the waters, according to officials.