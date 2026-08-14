8,150 loaves of Seoul bread go to low-income residents ahead of Liberation Day

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Korean bakery Koryodang delivered 8,150 loaves of "Seoul Bread" to low-income and elderly residents ahead of Liberation Day on Aug. 15, which marks the country's 1945 liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

The city also gave "thank you boxes" of Seoul Bread and Seoul-branded goods to 25 low income veterans and their families across five neighborhoods.

Koryodang, founded in 1945, jointly developed Seoul Bread with the city. In April it launched a reduced-sugar red bean bun and a butter-free whole wheat loaf that have together sold more than 90,000 units. Under a brand-use agreement, Koryodang directs part of its sales proceeds to social contribution programs, including Friday's donation.

The bread will be stocked through the end of the year at food markets where low-income residents choose items themselves within an individual point allowance, rather than lining up for food distribution on a first-come, first served basis. The city currently runs four of the markets and is planning a fifth.

At a ceremony at the Seoul Station storehouse on Friday, Koryodang said the company was proud to mark Liberation Day with a meaningful donation.

A city official also said the hope that liberation brought 80 years ago was being passed on to veterans and vulnerable neighbors through the bread, and pledged continued public-private cooperation for underserved residents.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.