Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) has issued notices ordering homeless people seeking refuge from a severe heatwave to leave the terminals. A human rights advocacy group demanded an end to the evictions, condemning the move as rushed and procedurally flawed.

The airport operator said Monday it has been posting notices on the belongings of homeless people since July 30.

The notices warn that sleeping or lodging in airport facilities is prohibited under the Airport Facilities Act, ordering recipients to stop immediately and leave the passenger terminals. It added that those who fail to comply could face fines, detention and other penalties, and could be held liable for damages.

In response, Homeless Action issued a statement on Aug. 3 arguing the notices violate the legally required grace period under the Framework Act on Public Administration. The group demanded an immediate halt to moves to remove vulnerable people from one of their last public refuges.

"The operator has a public duty to provide necessary protection to homeless people in cooperation with local governments," the group said. "Incheon Metropolitan City cannot escape responsibility after effectively ignoring the social safety net for the homeless population."

The group is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at the airport to demand the airport call off the evictions.

The airport estimates that about 16 homeless people have been living in the terminals. The operator said it has received a series of complaints related to their presence as more people visit the airport to seek relief from the recent heatwave.

A complaint filed through the airport’s customer grievance system reported that homeless people are frequently present near the transportation center, making passengers uncomfortable. The complainant demanded effective measures rather than warnings, citing altercations with passengers. The airport received 21 homelessness-related complaints through the system this year.

The airport operator, the Incheon city government and Yeongjong District previously urged unhoused people to move to shelters, but the effort was reportedly ineffective.

"We cannot forcibly remove the individuals, so we posted the eviction notices as nonbinding guidance," an IIAC official said. "We urge the Incheon city government to intervene."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



