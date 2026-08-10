A fire broke out at a chemical storage warehouse in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Tuesday, but it was partially brought under control, with no casualties reported so far.

Fire authorities were alerted to the blaze at the warehouse storing more than 1.9 million liters of flammable chemical materials in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, at 12:03 a.m. The fire promoted a nationwide firefighting mobilization order.

As the fire came under partial control, the local Gyeonggi Province fire services lowered the Level 2 firefighting response it issued for the scene to a Level 1 response at 5:16 a.m.

A Level 2 response mobilizes up to 80 firefighting vehicles, while a Level 1 response deploys up to 50.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered fire authorities to fully mobilize all available personnel and equipment to contain the blaze and search for possible victims, according to her office.

The single-story structure contained more than 100 types of hazardous materials, including flammable liquids.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze once it is fully brought under control.



