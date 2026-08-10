Fire at chemical warehouse in Pyeongtaek comes under initial control

A massive blaze at a chemical warehouse in Pyeongtaek was brought under initial control Tuesday, about nine hours after it broke out, firefighting authorities said.

The fire at the warehouse in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, was declared under initial control at 9:08 a.m. by the Gyeonggi Province firefighting headquarters. No casualties have been reported.

Fire authorities had deployed 255 personnel under a national firefighting mobilization order after the blaze broke out at the warehouse storing more than 1.9 million liters of chemicals, including flammable materials, at 12:03 a.m.

The single-story structure located inside a warehouse complex operated by logistics company PJK contained over 100 types of hazardous materials, including flammable liquids. The fire damaged two of seven structures at the complex.

"As a result of focusing on preventing the blaze from expanding to nearby warehouses and facilities, (we) were able to stop the blaze from growing," a firefighting official said.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze once it is fully brought under control.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook earlier ordered fire authorities to fully mobilize all available personnel and equipment to contain the blaze and search for possible victims, according to her office.



