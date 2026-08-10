The Korean National Police Agency said Monday it will strengthen measures to encourage whistleblowing and protect those who report legal violations as part of its efforts to reform the organization following a recent legal revision that grants investigative authority solely with the police.

The agency said the goal is to reinforce internal oversight and give officers greater confidence to report wrongdoing.

The measures were reviewed and approved at the Korean National Police Commission earlier in the day. The agency said it plans to revise its enforcement rules on disciplinary actions for police officers accordingly.

To protect whistleblowers' identities, the agency will allow reports to be filed through legal representatives. It is also working with other agencies to develop ways to help cover whistleblowers' legal costs.

On financial rewards, the maximum payout will be raised to 100 million won ($70,497) from the current 27 million won, in an effort to encourage more whistleblowing.

The move came after the National Assembly passed a revised Criminal Procedure Act last month, stripping prosecutors of their authority to conduct direct investigations and leaving investigative authority solely with the police.

The revision has also raised concerns that giving the police exclusive investigative authority could undermine the overall quality of investigations.



