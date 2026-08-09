Number of Koreans not eating kimchi on rise: data

Koreans are consuming significantly less kimchi than in the past despite the surge in global popularity of the country's signature side dish, data showed Sunday.

According to a joint study by researchers from Chung-Ang University, Jeju National University, and the World Institute of Kimchi, the proportion of Koreans who reported eating no kimchi within the past 24 hours jumped from 11.7 percent in 2010 to 22.7 percent in 2024.

The study was based on the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2010 to 2024.

By gender, the 24-hour non-consumption rate rose from 10.2 percent to 20.6 percent among men, and from 13.1 percent to 24.8 percent among women.

In age groups other than children under age 10, the rate of eating kimchi as a side dish fell. It was most pronounced among people between ages 20 and 39, with their consumption of kimchi as a side dish falling from 82 percent in 2010 to 66 percent in 2024.

More people are instead eating kimchi as an ingredient for other cooked dishes, such as kimchi jjigae (stew).

The study showed socioeconomic factors also influenced kimchi intake, with the lowest income group showing a higher rate of kimchi consumption than the highest income bracket.

"The trend observed in kimchi consumption indicates broader shifts in overall meal composition and eating habits," the joint research team said. "Public health strategies for the future should move away from simply promoting kimchi consumption and shift to encouraging more balanced diets."