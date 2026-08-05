K League player faces racism backlash over banana, gorilla emojis

Portuguese defender Rafael Bandeira of Chungbuk Cheongju FC is facing a racism controversy after posting emojis of two bananas and a gorilla on Instagram following a match, prompting a review by K League.

Bandeira posted a photo of Chungbuk Cheongju's second goal against Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Instagram after Saturday's match, along with the emojis. As the controversy grew, he issued an explanation.

“The post was a(n Instagram) story shared by an African friend of mine living in Portugal, congratulating me on my assists in my last two matches,” he wrote on social media Sunday, adding that a banana often symbolizes help in Portugal.

“My parents are from Africa, and I grew up around family members of diverse cultures and backgrounds. Racism or discrimination of any kind is not something I stand for. But regardless of my intent, I take seriously that some people who saw the post felt uncomfortable.”

A K League official said the league has asked Chungbuk Cheongju to submit a written explanation about the issue and will decide whether to convene a disciplinary committee after receiving it. If the explanation fails to clearly establish that the post was not racially motivated, the league is expected to proceed with disciplinary action.

This is not the first time K League figures have been caught up in racism controversies.

Former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors coach Mauricio Tarico received a five-match suspension and a 20 million won ($14,041) fine in 2025 for making an eye slanting gesture toward a referee. He denied racist intent and sought a review, but the league upheld the punishment under international precedent treating such gestures as racist regardless of intent.

In 2023, some Ulsan Hyundai players sparked controversy after posts on social media that jokingly compared a teammate with darker skin to a Southeast Asian person. Ulsan issued an official apology to the player, those involved and fans for the players' inappropriate remarks.