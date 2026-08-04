Man in pink women's swimsuit at Seoul pool sparks debate

An adult man wearing a pink women's one-piece swimsuit at a Han River swimming pool in Seoul has sparked debate online.

A photo of the man circulated on social media Sunday with a caption describing a visitor as public nuisance at the pool. The image showed the man from behind wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit and a matching swim cap as visitors cooled off during a summer heat wave. The original poster questioned why a man was wearing a women's swimsuit at the pool, adding that they were startled upon arriving.

Another commenter who claimed to have been at the pool wrote that police escorted the person out. However, the reported police response could not be independently confirmed.

Commenters were divided, with some criticizing the person's appearance and expressing discomfort. Others defended the choice, saying the clothing was a matter of personal freedom and that observers could simply ignore it.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government operates six Hangang Park facilities, including the Yeouido and Ttukseom swimming pools and the Jamsil, Gwangnaru, Nanji and Yanghwa water parks. The facilities opened June 19 and drew more than 260,000 visitors as of July 26, according to the city.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.