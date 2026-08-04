Korea unveils plan to power AI boom entirely with clean energy

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment unveiled an ambitious strategy to power its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions with clean energy, arguing that responding to the AI revolution and the climate crisis simultaneously will determine the country's future.

During a policy briefing to the president Tuesday, the ministry presented its vision for building an “electrostate,” a strategy aimed at meeting the soaring electricity and water demands of AI data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants and other advanced industries through expanded carbon-free energy and infrastructure.

"We are confronting the AI revolution and the climate crisis at the same time, and how we respond to and overcome these challenges will determine our future," Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan said.

The ministry plans to expand renewable energy generation rapidly, aiming to bring 100 gigawatts of capacity online ahead of schedule while strengthening power grids and energy storage systems to meet soaring electricity demand from AI and advanced industries.

The plan includes large-scale solar farms on reclaimed land and in border regions, wider adoption of rooftop solar panels and accelerated offshore wind development. Nuclear power will continue to provide stable baseload electricity as the government reviews future reactor and small modular reactor (SMR) projects under the next long-term electricity plan.

The strategy extends beyond boosting electricity generation. It calls for building transmission networks ahead of demand so AI data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities can connect immediately, while expanding battery storage and pumped-storage hydropower to improve grid stability. The government will also overhaul electricity pricing and establish a dedicated regulator to oversee the evolving power system.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of securing reliable water supplies, noting that semiconductor facilities and AI data centers require vast amounts of water for cooling and manufacturing.

It plans to revamp the nation's water management system by integrating existing water infrastructure, expanding wastewater reuse and developing alternative sources such as groundwater storage dams and mobile desalination facilities.

"Stable supplies of clean electricity and water are essential to supporting the AI revolution," Kim said, adding that the measures would also strengthen the country's resilience to droughts and floods.

The ministry also sees the green transition as an opportunity to create new industries. The road map aims to transform high-emitting sectors, including steel, petrochemicals, refining, cement and semiconductors, through low-carbon technologies while expanding electric vehicles, heat pumps and other clean energy industries.

"We will lead the AI revolution through stable supply of clean electricity and water while overcoming the climate crisis through the green transition and a circular economy," Kim said.

The ministry also pledged to expand the use of recycled materials, recover critical minerals from waste and promote eco-design standards to strengthen resource security and sustainability.

Kim said Korea's future will depend on how it responds to the AI revolution and the climate crisis. He said the ministry would meet rapidly growing AI-driven electricity demand with decarbonized energy sources while helping usher in a new era in which AI improves people's lives.

"We will do our utmost to ensure Korea becomes the first country to realize a future where clean energy powers AI, and AI, in turn, benefits people's daily lives," Kim said.