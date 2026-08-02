Temperatures soared to a record high of 42.5 C in the southeastern city of Yangsan on Sunday, as a scorching heat wave continues to grip Korea, the state weather agency said.

The mercury reached 42 C in Yangsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 1:16 p.m. and further rose to 42.5 C at 1:26 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

It marked the highest reading since modern weather observations began on the Korean Peninsula in 1904, based on records from the KMA's 97 long-term observation stations.

The timing of the temperature rising above 40 C in Yangsan has been occurring earlier each day, as heat continues to accumulate, raising concerns the temperature could even surpass 43 C.

Sunday marked the fifth straight day temperatures exceeded 40 C in the southeastern city.

Temperatures had also risen to 40.2 C in Gyeongju, about 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as of 1:55 p.m., marking the first time the mercury rose above 40 C in the city this year.

It was the highest temperature reported in eight years after the mercury hit 39.8 C in 2018.

The government issued a "Level 2" emergency operation of the disaster response headquarters as of 1 p.m. to strengthen the government-wide response to the extreme heat.

It also advised the public to refrain from outdoor activities and abide by safety measures.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook issued emergency orders for government ministries and provincial governments to strengthen safety checks on people who are most vulnerable to the heat, and to maintain stable power and water supply.



