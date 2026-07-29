A construction worker drinks water in Daegu, Wednesday, while a heat wave warning was in effect for the southeastern city. A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 35 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days. Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the first time temperatures topped 40 degrees this year and the first time an official observatory has recorded 40 degrees since Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, hit 40.3 degrees in August 2018. The perceived temperature is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius and top 35 degrees in southern regions over the next few days, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Yonhap