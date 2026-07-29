Nat'l team shooter under police probe over allegedly keeping excessive live bullets in car





A South Korean national team trap shooter bound for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan has been under police investigation for allegedly keeping an excessive amount of live ammunition in his car, sources said Wednesday.

The shooter, whose identity has been withheld, recently traveled to Hangzhou, China, to compete in an international competition after parking his car at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul.

An official at the training center, who was passing by the vehicle with its trunk open, discovered 818 shotgun shells inside, according to the sources.

Under regulations, an athlete is allowed to possess up to 400 rounds of ammunition.

Police launched an investigation and questioned the shooter, who returned home after withdrawing from the competition in China.

The Korea Shooting Federation announced that it had stripped him of his place on the national team for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, set to open in September, and named a replacement.