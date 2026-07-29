The state weather agency issued a heat wave warning for most parts of Seoul on Wednesday, marking the capital's second alert of its kind this summer.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) upgraded a heat wave advisory to a full warning for eastern and southwestern parts of Seoul at 11 a.m., as a nationwide heat wave has recently gripped the country.

The agency issued the capital's first heat wave warning this summer on July 11.

A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 35 C for two or more consecutive days.

The apparent temperature reached 34.8 C in southern Seoul at 1 p.m., according to the KMA.

The agency attributed the heat wave to the dual influence of the North Pacific High and the Tibetan High pressure systems, projecting the heat wave to persist through the end of next week.

In response, the Seoul metropolitan government has opened local administrative offices for the public to use to cool off around the clock.

The city has also restricted outdoor work from 2 to 5 p.m. at municipal construction sites, recommending private construction sites to do the same.