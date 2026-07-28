Korea sees record number of tropical nights so far this summer

Korea has logged a record number of tropical nights so far this summer as an unrelenting heat wave continues to grip the nation, the state weather agency said Tuesday.

The nationwide average number of tropical nights reached 7.8 between June 1 and July 27, marking the highest figure for the period since 1973, when the country established a nationwide weather observation network, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C.

During that period, the nation's average daily temperature stood at 24.2 C — the second highest figure since 1973 — only behind last year's 24.8 C.

The weather agency attributed the heat wave to hot and humid air flowing into the country under the influence of the North Pacific High pressure system.

The KMA warned the country is expected to experience hotter weather, with daytime temperatures to range between 33 and 39 C from Aug. 1 to 7.

The southeastern city of Daegu is expected to log 39 C every day during the weeklong period. The city recorded its all-time high temperature of 40 C on Aug. 1, 1942.