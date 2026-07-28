When government relief funds landed in the accounts of the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres, the nuns living at the order's historic convent in central Seoul saw an opportunity not for themselves, but for their struggling neighbors.

Instead of spending their individual relief stipends on daily expenses, more than 150 nuns quietly pooled their aid to purchase 8.21 million won ($6,000) worth of essential summer goods. On July 16, boxes filled with cooling bed pads, groceries and nutritional drinks were delivered directly to the Myeong-dong Community Service Center to help vulnerable families weather the dual burdens of rising inflation and scorching summer heat.

The donation marks the second time the convent has turned public relief programs into acts of civic generosity. Last year, the sisters similarly pooled their government consumer recovery vouchers to buy food for local residents.

The initiative grew out of a thoughtful partnership with the neighborhood's civil servants. Recognizing that many elderly nuns faced difficulties navigating bureaucracy, staff from the local community center visited the convent in person to help all 150 sisters apply for and collect their relief funds. Touched by the gesture, the convent decided the best way to show gratitude was to pass that kindness forward.

Working alongside the local community security council, neighborhood officials are now delivering the 11-item emergency care packages to 50 low-income households across the district during welfare check-ins.

"This contribution will offer tremendous strength to residents currently struggling under the combined weight of oppressive heat and rising living costs," said Kim Kil-sung, mayor of Jung District. "We are deeply grateful for the sisters' generosity, and Jung-gu will continue working to ensure that this warmth reaches every corner of our community."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.