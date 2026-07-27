The state weather service issued its highest-level heat wave warning for 17 areas in southern Korea on Monday, saying extreme heat is expected there.

The serious heat wave warning had been issued as of 11 a.m. in Daegu, nine South Gyeongsang Province areas, including Gimhae, Miryang, Yangsan, Uiryeong, Jinju and Changwon; six North Gyeongsang Province areas, including Gyeongsan, Pohang and Gyeongju, and Gwangyang of South Jeolla Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The serious heat wave warning is the highest warning level established 18 years after the heat wave advisory system was introduced in 2008.

It is issued when the highest perceived temperature reaches 38 C or higher, or the maximum daily temperature reaches 39 C or higher, levels considered life-threatening.

The highest perceived temperatures rose to 37.4 C in Yangsan, 37.3 C in Gwangyang, 36.9 C in Uiryeong and 36.6 C in northern Daegu as of 1 p.m., the KMA said, adding the mercury will rise even further in the late afternoon.

The season's first serious heat wave warning was issued in Yangsan and Uiryeong on Saturday. On Sunday, daytime temperatures in Yangsan and Miryang soared to 39.3 C, the highest recorded in the country so far this year.

As the heat wave continues, the number of heat-related illness cases and the extent of livestock losses are increasing.

Six additional heat-related cases were reported in South Gyeongsang on Saturday, bringing the province's cumulative total since May 15 to 112.

The total number of livestock deaths caused by the heat wave in the province reached 10,599 — 2,469 pigs and 8,130 poultry.

The KMA said the extreme heat will persist this week and beyond, with perceived temperatures expected to exceed 33 C. The agency then urged people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and drink water frequently to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.