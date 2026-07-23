Monsoon to end early next week, heat wave to follow

The ongoing monsoon season is expected to end early next week and be followed by an intense heat wave, the state weather agency said Thursday.

This year's heavy downpours are determined to have already ended on the southern island of Jeju on Sunday, and are expected to end in the central and southern regions around next Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Starting late next week, a heat wave is forecast to sweep across the nation with morning temperatures ranging between 23 C and 26 C and daytime temperatures ranging from 29 C to 37 C from next Monday through Aug. 2.

The monsoon season started later than usual this year, on June 30 in Jeju and the southern region, and on July 1 in the central region, according to the KMA.

If it ends as forecast, this year's monsoon will have been shorter than the typical year.

The agency, however, noted localized heavy downpours could still occur at any time, with high temperatures and humidity brought by the North Pacific High possibly leading to the sudden development of strong rain clouds.