Eight people were injured Thursday after suspected arson led to a fire and an explosion in an apartment management office in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, police and city officials said.

The fire and explosion occurred inside the office at 8:29 a.m. in suspected arson committed by an apartment resident, according to the officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze about 20 minutes later.

One of the injured was in critical condition, while the rest included five elderly people inside a senior center next to the office.

People had reportedly gathered at the office at the time to discuss the apartment's management regulations.

A man believed to be behind the suspected arson was taken to a hospital. Police believe he entered the office with flammable material shortly before setting it on fire.

Another witness recounted hearing the sounds of explosions and seeing multiple people with their bodies on fire running out of the building.

Police plan to investigate the exact cause of the incident by questioning those at the scene.