Heavy rain to return this week as scorching heat persists

A stationary monsoon front is expected to bring rain to much of Korea throughout this week, while sweltering heat will persist with daytime highs climbing to 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, monsoon rain is forecast to fall across most of the country, with the exception of Jeju Island, beginning Monday and continuing through the week.

The heaviest rain is expected Monday, with up to 100 millimeters forecast for the Chungcheong region and up to 80 millimeters for southern Gyeonggi Province. Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, while Gwangju, South and North Jeolla provinces, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province are forecast to see 5 to 40 millimeters.

Starting Wednesday, rain will be more concentrated over the Chungcheong region and the southern parts of the country before spreading again across most of the nation on Thursday and Friday. The KMA said the stationary front is expected to intensify particularly on Thursday and Friday, raising the risk of heavy downpours over a short period.

Rain is forecast to continue through Saturday in the Seoul metropolitan area and inland Gangwon Province.

Despite the rain, hot and humid conditions typical of the monsoon season are also expected to persist. Daytime temperatures will remain above 30 degrees Celsius, around or slightly above the seasonal average. Sweltering heat and tropical nights will continue, with daytime highs forecast to reach as high as 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The forecast comes after some of the year's heaviest rainfall swept the country over the weekend.

Over the three days from Friday through Sunday, the country received around 200 millimeters of rain — more than half the total rainfall typically recorded over the entire monsoon season. The central region averages about 378.3 millimeters of rainfall during the monsoon season, while the southern region typically receives about 341.1 millimeters.

Flooding was reported in several areas. Although no casualties were reported, 95 people from 44 households in six cities and counties were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters also reported 148 cases of flooded homes and roads, as well as 392 reports of fallen trees and other debris.

The KMA has warned of continued risk of flooding and landslides as the front intensifies later in the week.