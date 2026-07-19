Economic pressures fuel 'mom-obsessed' trend among Korean youth

There was a time when being called a "mama's boy" or "mama's girl" in Korea was an insult. Now, millions of young Koreans are voluntarily claiming a similar label and wearing it as a badge of honor.

The term “eommisae,” referring to someone who is obsessed with their mom, went viral across social media as more young people say they would rather spend time with their mothers than with friends or partners.

On platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, young Koreans share photos and videos of themselves shopping, traveling and dining with their mothers, proudly adopting the label. Many describe their mothers as their best friends, saying they spend more time talking to them than anyone else and express that they would rather enjoy a meal or a day out with their moms than socialize with peers.

Unlike mama's boy and mama's girl, which implied excessive dependence, eommisae is largely self-described — a term people claim with pride rather than one imposed as criticism.

The trend extends to K-pop as well, with idols openly showcasing close relationships with their parents. ILLIT member Wonhee recently called eommisae her favorite slang term during a YouTube appearance, giving the term wider recognition.

Economic reality behind trend

Beneath the lighthearted label emphasizing close family bonds, however, lies a deeper economic reality. The trend's popularity is closely tied to the financial pressures facing a generation grappling with soaring housing costs, a tough job market and prolonged financial uncertainty.

According to the Office for Government Policy Coordination’s 2024 survey on the lives of young people, 54.4 percent of Koreans aged 19 to 34 live with their parents. The figure has risen steadily over time, up from 46 percent in 2000.

Among those living with parents, 56.6 percent cited financial constraints as the main reason they had yet to move out, while only 38 percent said they had plans to become independent.

The trend is also reflected in OECD data. As of 2022, about 81 percent of Koreans in their 20s were living with their parents, far exceeding the OECD average of roughly 50 percent. Soaring housing prices, rising rental costs, a weak job market and mounting living costs have all made it harder for young people to achieve financial independence.

Some argue that the phenomenon is more than a passing internet trend, seeing it as a reflection of changing attitudes toward relationships among young Koreans.

As social circles become smaller but closer-knit, many are placing greater value on stable, familiar relationships with family over dating or expanding their social networks.

The trend coincides with a growing number of young people opting out of romantic relationships.

According to the Korea Population, Health and Welfare Association's 2022 survey on young people's perceptions, 65.5 percent of unmarried adults aged 19 to 34 said they were not currently in a romantic relationship. Among them, 70 percent responded they had chosen to remain single.

As more young Koreans place greater importance on spending time with family over romantic relationships, the phenomenon is increasingly seen as part of a broader cultural shift among the younger generation.