A fire broke out at a logistics center operated by the retail giant Coupang Inc. in the western port city of Incheon on Saturday, leaving one firefighter injured, authorities said.

According to the authorities, they received a report that a blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the facility at 6:54 a.m.

A total of 121 people, including logistics workers, inside the building have been evacuated, officials said.

One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, authorities said.

Authorities issued a Level 1 response at nearby fire stations, mobilizing their entire staff, at around 9:15. A total of 219 personnel and 79 pieces of equipment have been dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze, authorities added.

Fire authorities said the chance of the blaze spreading is low, but it may take time to get the fire under control, as there are many flammable objects inside the logistics center.

They plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once the blaze is extinguished.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered authorities to do their utmost to extinguish the fire and minimize damage.

"Devote all available resources to extinguishing the fire and take every possible measure to prevent the damage from spreading," Lee was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

"Above all, ensure that thorough safety measures are taken for the firefighters on the scene."

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also called for thorough safety measures for nearby residents and firefighters involved in extinguishing the fire.

Coupang issued a public apology for the fire and pledged full cooperation with authorities in the investigation.

"We sincerely apologize to the residents of Incheon and the people of Korea for causing concern," Coupang said in a statement. "We will prioritize the safety of firefighters above all else, provide full support for firefighting operations at the scene and actively cooperate with the relevant authorities' investigation."



