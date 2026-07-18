A fire broke out at a logistics center operated by the retail giant Coupang Inc. in the western port city of Incheon on Saturday, but no casualties were reported, authorities said.

According to the authorities, they received a report that a blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the facility at 6:54 a.m.

A total of 121 people, including logistics workers, inside the building have been evacuated, officials said.

Authorities issued a Level 1 response at nearby fire stations, mobilizing their entire staff, at around 9:15. A total of 219 personnel and 79 pieces of equipment have been dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze, authorities added.

Fire authorities said the chance of the blaze spreading is low, but it may take time to get the fire under control, as there are many flammable objects inside the logistics center.

They plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once the blaze is extinguished.



