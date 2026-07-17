Heavy rain expected for greater Seoul, Gangwon this weekend

Up to 300 millimeters of rain will fall this weekend across the greater Seoul area and in central and southern Gangwon Province, with downpours forecast across the country into next week.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, extreme rainfall is forecast early Saturday morning due to atmospheric instability.

Expected rainfall for Saturday through Sunday is 100 to 200 millimeters in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province, with more than 300 millimeters possible in inland and mountainous parts of central and southern Gangwon and the greater Seoul area.

The Chungcheong provinces will see 80 to 150 millimeters, topping 250 millimeters in parts of Sejong, northern South Chungcheong Province and central and northern North Chungcheong Province.

Central and northern North Gyeongsang Province will get 50 to 100 millimeters, with more than 150 millimeters possible in the north.

Islands in the West Sea, North Jeolla Province, Daegu, southern North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulleung and Dokdo islands will see 30 to 80 millimeters, topping 100 millimeters in areas that see the most rain in northwestern North Jeolla Province.

Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province will get 20 to 60 millimeters. Jeju Island will see the least rain, at 5 to 30 millimeters.

The rainy season will continue beyond Sunday. Rain is forecast in parts of the country except Jeju Island next Monday. The stationary front will strengthen again next Tuesday, bringing rain nationwide, then shift mainly to the southern region next Wednesday.

A mesoscale low-pressure area developing along the front is expected to bring nationwide rain again next Thursday and Friday, before rainfall concentrates in the greater Seoul area and the western part of Gangwon Province next Saturday.

It remains unclear whether the rainy season will end after next Saturday. Korea will continue to sit at the boundary of two air masses with different characteristics, a fault line where rain clouds could form at any time.