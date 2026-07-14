Lee's apartment set to be sold, 5 months after being put on market

President Lee Jae Myung's apartment in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, is set to be sold, five months after it was put on the market, sources said Tuesday.

Lee put the apartment in Seongnam's affluent Bundang district, his only home, which he owns jointly with his wife, on the market in February as part of an effort to curb runaway home princes.

Sources at Cheong Wa Dae said the final contract is expected to be signed soon, following the preliminary contract signed shortly after the apartment was put on the market.

During a Cabinet meeting he presided over earlier in the day, Lee said, "I no longer have a home."