Lee meets Princess Anne, says Koreans have been waiting for her

President Lee Jae Myung met Britain's Princess Anne on Tuesday, telling her that Koreans have been waiting for her visit.

The meeting took place at Cheong Wa Dae as the British princess, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and sister of King Charles III, is visiting Korea on a three-day trip starting Monday to promote collaboration between Korea and Britain.

The visit marks her first to Korea in eight years, following her trip for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Koreans have been waiting for Princess Anne ... Thank you for your visit," Lee told the princess.

Lee recalled the late Queen Elizabeth II's 1999 visit to the historic Korean city of Andong, noting that it is his hometown.

During the meeting, Princess Anne spoke about her visit earlier Tuesday to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan, referring to maritime cooperation between Korea and Britain.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries maintains close ties with British companies, she also said, citing Rolls-Royce as one example.

The previous day, Cheong Wa Dae said the meeting will cover ways to promote friendly cooperation between Korea and Britain, including high-level exchanges and security situations in major regions.



