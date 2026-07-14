Korea should expand dual citizenship for its overseas diaspora to help counter the country's population decline, a senior official at the Overseas Koreans Agency (OKA) said Tuesday, urging the government to treat ethnic Koreans abroad as strategic partners rather than subjects of regulatory control.

“Considering our current demographic challenges, Korea should allow dual citizenship for Korean diasporas, who share Korea’s historical and cultural identity, for a better future for the country,” OKA Vice Commissioner Kim Min-cheol said during a press briefing.

"In line with global standards, the basic philosophy of the OKA is clear; Korea must proactively embrace the diaspora of 8 million, recognizing them as both citizens and strategic partners of Korea ... It is time for Korea to redefine what nationality means."

He pointed to Japan as a cautionary example, warning that Korea risks repeating its neighbor's prolonged economic stagnation if the population continues to shrink.

To tackle the diaspora issue, Kim called for a fundamental shift in approach, saying past policy had treated returning ethnic Koreans — particularly those from China — as targets for management and control rather than as potential contributors.

"Embracing them and fostering their integration as contributing members of society will be pivotal in easing social tensions," he said.

Korea's population peaked at 51.83 million in 2020, according to Ministry of Data and Statistics data, before beginning a downturn driven by low fertility and natural population decline. An influx of ethnic Koreans and foreign nationals has helped slow the trend, but the figure is still projected to fall to 50.7 million by 2036.

The overseas Korean population — those of Korean descent or holding Korean citizenship living abroad — stood at around 7 million as of 2025, with approximately 4.6 million, or 66 percent, holding foreign citizenship and the remaining 2.4 million retaining Korean nationality.

On mandatory military service, a politically sensitive issue in Korea, Kim said the age threshold for dual citizenship should be removed or abolished entirely for those who have already fulfilled their military obligations or have none to fulfill.

He also called for expanding alternative military service options for those born outside of Korea who hold dual citizenship by birth, for example, allowing them to serve the country at overseas embassies or facilities.

Kim outlined several OKA initiatives planned for the second half of this year. The agency is developing a "Koreans Week" event designed to function both as a community festival and a Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE)-generating occasion.

"While the precise economic impact remains to be calculated, the estimated MICE effect of establishing a 'Koreans Week,' inviting overseas Koreans to their home country, is highly promising, based on visitor numbers of similar events. The World Korean Business Convention attracts between 3,000 and 10,000 attendees, with the event in Jeonju, Jeolla Province drawing some 60,000 visitors."

The OKA is also planning to create a hub for helping the startup companies of diaspora Koreans or those seeking to expand their business overseas by using the agency's global network.