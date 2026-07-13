Heat wave to persist across most of country

The suffocating heat wave will continue through Monday, the state weather service said, after tropical nights were recorded across most of the country the previous night.

Both Seoul and Incheon, west of Seoul, recorded a low of 27.6 C, the highest daily minimum temperature for mid-July since modern meteorological observations began in October 1907 and August 1904, respectively, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Records for the highest daily low temperatures in mid-July were also broken in the central city of Cheongju at 27.2 C, Hongseong of South Chungcheong Province at 25.7 C, Changwon of South Gyeongsang Province at 27.3 C and Yeosu of South Jeolla Province at 26.7 C, the KMA said.

Notably, the day's lowest temperature remained at 28.2 C on the East Sea island of Ulleung as of 4 a.m.

The highest perceived temperatures will reach around 33 C in most regions until Tuesday, the KMA said, adding they will rise to around 35 C in the central, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.

Temperatures will drop slightly as rain is expected to fall across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, it noted.