Former sex workers near US bases seek truth panel probe into rights violations

A group of former sex workers from now-defunct brothels around American military bases called on the state truth panel Wednesday to investigate state-sponsored human rights abuses against them.

The group, joined by women's rights activists and other civic groups, urged the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to investigate, saying the government encouraged prostitution through such brothels and violated their rights.

The victims have accused the government of abetting these practices by systematically designating such areas, allowing the establishments to operate, which they claim enabled prostitution.

In a press conference, the groups said some of the victims who did not have health certificates were detained and forcibly underwent examinations and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

"(We) strongly request that the victims' dignity and honor be restored through the TRC's investigation," the groups said.

They also chanted slogans calling on the Korean and U.S. governments to apologize for the abuses.

In 2022, the Supreme Court recognized the state's responsibility for such brothels, ordering the state to pay between 3 million won ($2,000) and 7 million won in compensation each to a total of 95 former sex workers.

Another damages suit against the government, involving 117 former sex workers from such brothels, is currently underway.