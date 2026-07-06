Paichai baseball team members apologize to Gwangju peers for disparaging chants

Students at a Seoul high school visited Gwangju Monday to formally apologize for chanting disparaging slogans about the 1980 Gwangju Uprising during a national baseball tournament last month.

All 36 members of Seoul's Paichai High School baseball team visited Gwangju Jeil High School — the opposing team of which was targeted by the chants — for a reconciliation meeting.

The 36 student athletes were accompanied by their headmaster, coaches, teachers and parents, bringing the delegation's total to 86 people.

The visit was also accompanied by the superintendents of the Seoul and Gwangju regional education offices, Jung Keun-sik and Kim Dae-jung, respectively.

"We sincerely apologize to the players and parents of Gwangju Jeil High School, as well as the citizens of Gwangju, who were deeply hurt by our inappropriate remarks and behavior," Paichai's team captain said, reading a written apology aloud before their Gwangju peers.

"What we did was something that should never have happened between fellow athletes ... We know that our words and actions have hurt many people, and we will continue to live with deep remorse."

On behalf of the team, the captain thanked Gwangju Jeil High School for giving them the opportunity to apologize, acknowledging that even their presence in Gwangju may have caused discomfort.

The team's head coach also apologized. "There is no excuse for the players' chants disparaging a particular region," he said, adding that he bore "the greatest responsibility as the person responsible for guiding and educating the students."

He continued, "I failed to properly teach the players the importance of respecting their opponents, sportsmanship and the attitude expected of athletes in what should have been a fair and honorable competition."

The school's headmaster and faculty members issued a statement saying they viewed the incident not as a simple act of misconduct or mistake but as "a case stemming from a broader collapse of ethical awareness and historical understanding."

The delegation later visited the May 18th National Cemetery to pay tribute to those killed during the pro-democracy movement in Gwangju in 1980 against military rule.

The apology comes after Paichai's baseball team sparked outrage by chanting slogans widely regarded as politically and historically offensive during a tournament game against Gwangju Jeil High School on June 29.

Multiple Paichai players repeatedly chanted, "Let's go, let's go, let's go to Starbucks," and "Tank Day" during a first-round game of the Cheongnonggi National High School Baseball Championship at a stadium in Seoul.

The chants referenced a recent marketing campaign by Starbucks Korea that drew widespread criticism for trivializing the Gwangju Uprising. The campaign featuring the phrase "Tank Day" began on May 18, the 46th anniversary of the uprising, during which military forces, including paratroopers and tanks, were deployed to suppress citizens.

After receiving a complaint during the game, Paichai's coaches visited the opposing team's dugout to apologize.

However, the controversy intensified across the country after video of the chants spread online on July 1.

The controversy led the Korea Baseball Softball Association to suspend Paichai's baseball team from all national tournaments for six months, the maximum penalty available for serious misconduct.

Paichai High School, through the Seoul education board, informed Gwangju Jeil High School of its intention to visit and apologize, with the two schools coordinating the Monday visit.

Beginning July 8, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will begin history and human rights education, along with training to prevent discriminatory and hateful expressions, to all students at Paichai High School.

It is also conducting special inspections of athletic teams at schools across Seoul through Aug. 21 and plans to develop educational materials promoting respectful cheering culture and preventing discriminatory chants.